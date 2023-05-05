Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Introduces Another Captain Marvel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has some significant developments for the Marvel Cinematic Universe – including the introduction of a new Captain Marvel character!

As Marvel fans already know, Captain Marvel has been a name used by several characters in the Marvel Universe – a trio of whom will be featured in the upcoming film The Marvels. Well, now there's yet another character with cosmic powers on the scene – with a very familiar name from Captain Marvel lore!

(WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

The climatic act of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 sees Rocket Raccoon and The Guardians on the High Evolutionary's ship, where they find the mad geneticist has advanced his experimentation to hordes of children. The children all speak an alien language, which takes some time to work through, but the one who seems in charge of the groups of kids is none other than a girl named "Phyla," played by Kai Zen.

Who Is Phyla-Vel?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Phyla is an obvious reference to Phyla-Vell, a Marvel character created in the 2000s who had held the names of "Captain Marvel," "Quasar," and "Martyr," during her time. Phyla-Vell is the daughter of Kree warrior Mar-Vell, and the sister of Genis-Vell (aka "Captain Marvel," "Photon," and "Legacy"). Like her brother, Phyla-Vell expanded the mythology of Marvel-Vell, as well as the key cosmic powers that are wrapped up in the characters who hold the names Captain Marvel, Quasar, Photon, etc.

Who Is Phyla In Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Phyla ends up helping the Guardians save her fellow children (and a bunch of animals) from the High Evolutionary's brutal captivity. After regrouping at Knowhere, Phyla decides to use her cosmic power as one of the heroes that join Rocket Raccoon and Groot's New Guardians of the Galaxy team.

Like Thor: Love & Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is somewhat confusing in choosing to introduce a significantly powerful young cosmic heroine, who gets barely any explanation. It's equally hard to predict whether "Love" or Phyla will actually get referenced again – let alone become more significant characters in the storylines of The Multiverse Saga – or beyond.

In general, it's hard to measure just how much concrete foundation Guardians of the Galaxy 3 lays for the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it is clearly James Gunn's swan song to his own Marvel movie trilogy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters.