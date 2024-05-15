Marvel Star Says Agatha All Along Disney+ Series "Looks Like a $100 Million Movie"

On Tuesday, Marvel Studios surprised fans by revealing the official title of its WandaVision spinoff as Agatha All Along as well as revealing the eagerly anticipated series' release date, but that wasn't the only tease in store for fans. Thanks to series star Patti LuPone, fans now have an idea of what the series. might look like as well. Speaking with Deadline, Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, and LuPone opened up about what it was like being on set for the series, with high praise for the set and costume design.

"The thing about this show which I thought was so thrilling that Jac Schaeffer who wrote it and also wrote WandaVision, it was very important to her and Mary Livanos our producer that there be as minimal CGI so there's very little that is not practical magic or just our magic so that was a very exciting something to set up that we were like able to prove again and again we could do it," Hahn said. "So, it's minimal CGI, but that was very thrilling. Sets are incredible … it just felt delicious. It was a very immersive experience."

LuPone then added that the production is very well done, so much so that the series looks more like a big budget film than a television series.

"May I say to that point, the set, the production design and the set dressers, and the lighting, the costumes, everything about it, it appeared to all of us when we saw it when we came to set that everybody on the creative end were at the top of their game," LuPone said. "I was telling somebody about the Witches Road how absolutely beautiful, we burst into tears when we got on the set and we saw the actual Witches Road. It's gorgeous to look at on top of being a fantastic story. It looks like a $100 million movie."

What is the Witches' Road?

While we still don't specifically know what to expect with Agatha All Along, LuPone's mention of the Witches' Road is of some interest for Marvel fans. In comics, the Witches" Road is, essentially, a special plane of existence where only magic users can go. It's not something we've seen in the MCU as of yet, though fans think we may have already seen a glimpse of it thanks to a preview teaser of Agatha All Along that was released with the WandaVision 4K steelbook last year.

Who Stars in Agatha All Along?

In addition to Hahn, LuPone, and Locke, Agatha All Along will include WandaVision alums Deborah Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis and Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor. New cast members include Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata. The nine-episode series is directed by head writer Jac Schaeffer as well as Gandja Monteiro and is set for a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 18th on Disney+.