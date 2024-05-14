"There will definitely come a time where I am not able to do it anymore, but for right now, [we'll] just keep doing the best job we can and loving it," Cox said.

Daredevil is born again. When Netflix announced that the Marvel Television series was cancelled after three seasons in 2018, fans kept the faith that Charlie Cox would don the horn-headed cowl once again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Although it's painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note," a statement read at the time, adding: "The Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel."

Cox eventually reprised his role as blind lawyer Matt Murdock on the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home and suited up for the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and he'll next return as the guardian devil of Hell's Kitchen in Marvel TV's Daredevil: Born Again, slated to premiere next year on Disney+. Though the stunt-heavy series is "really physically demanding," Cox, 41, hopes to continue in the role opposite co-star Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

"My knees are not what they were ten years ago, nor is my back," Cox, reflecting on his first decade as Daredevil, told Deadline at Disney's upfronts presentation. The actor then remarked that he underwent shoulder surgery during the Hollywood labor strikes that paused production on the series last summer.

"It's a really physically demanding show, which I love. We wouldn't have it any other way. It's kind of what makes it what it is," Cox said. "There will definitely come a time where I am not able to do it anymore, but for right now, [we'll] just keep doing the best job we can and loving it. I feel incredibly grateful to still be making the show, and hopefully we've got another 10 years in us."

"We don't get to work together a lot," added D'Onofrio, unable to disclose exactly how many scenes he shares with Cox's Daredevil. "Not many," Cox said, before clarifying that Daredevil and Kingpin have only had "probably a handful of scenes" in three seasons of Marvel's Daredevil. (Both actors appeared in Marvel Studios' Echo, but their characters didn't cross paths.)

Cox and D'Onofrio's Daredevil co-stars Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson also reprise their respective roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, with Wilson Bethel back as the assassin Bullseye and Jon Bernthal returning as the gun-toting vigilante Frank Castle/The Punisher. Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Ayelet Zurer round out the cast.

Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito serve as executive producers for Marvel Studios with Chris Gary (Secret Invasion), Sana Amanat (Ms. Marvel), showrunner Dario Scardapane (Marvel's The Punisher), and former showrunners Chris Ord and Matt Corman (Covert Affairs). Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who directed episodes of Marvel Studios series Moon Knight and Loki season 2, are on board as directors.

Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again will premiere in March 2025 on Disney+.