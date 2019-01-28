‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: Ronan Almost Looked Much More Comic-Accurate

When Ronan (Lee Pace) made his live-action debut in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), the character rocked a vastly different look than his comic book counterpart. Clad in a solid black armor from head to toe, Ronan’s look differed greatly from that of how he looked in the comics.

Recently released concept art from former Marvel Studios visual development boss showed that, at one point, the Kree warrior had a much-more comic-accurate look. The latest piece of concept art released by Wen shows the best look at what-could-have-been with Ronan.

Last RONAN concert art for #guardiansofthegalaxy . Before focusing on his specific character design, it was important for me to establish tone first. I often find a tone of a character that works first, then on specifics of the character design. —Tone first:) pic.twitter.com/pYavUsjsX3 — Charlie Wen (@imcharliewen) January 27, 2019

It’s nearly a spitting image of how Ronan the Accuser looked in the comics, straight down the two-tone green cowl. Wen has posted several pieces of Guardians concept art as of late and most of his focus this week, at least, has been on the Guardians antagonist. Earlier in the week, he posted two more pieces of concept art, each showing Ronan in his classic green armor.

Happy MLK day! Here’s one of the earlier Ronan concept designs I painted before doing the final one that I previously posted. I was going for ceremonial, regal, and tribal for this version.

*#marvel #marvelstudios #ronan #ronantheaccuser #villain #guardiansofthegalaxy pic.twitter.com/03sfrmAMdv — Charlie Wen (@imcharliewen) January 21, 2019

Pace is set the reprise his role as the Kree radical in the Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel this March. On a visit to the set of Captain Marvel, executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told ComicBook.com that the prequel version of Ronan is prior to his radicalization.

“It’s an earlier version of Ronan, who has not become the radical zealot that we saw in Guardians of the Galaxy,” Schwartz mentions. “So he has his own station in Kree society, on Hala, and has his own role to play in the Kree military that intersects with Starforce in an interesting way.”

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8th. Other Marvel Studios movies out this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.