Guardians of Galaxy Director Has Perfect Response to Martin Scorsese Getting Marvel-Wrapped Gifts

For the last couple of months, and a big topic of discussion on social media has been Martin Scorsese‘s comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The legendary director known for films such as Goodfellas and Taxi Driver came under fire for comparing Marvel films to theme parks and saying they are “not cinema.” The comment caused many other filmmakers to join in on the conversation, and Scorsese has been asked about it in multiple interviews while promoting his newest film, The Irishman. Earlier today, Scorsese’s daughter, Francesca, hilariously trolled her father buy wrapping his Christmas presents in Marvel wrapping paper. Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, saw the post and had a hilarious response.

Makes me feel less embarrassed by that Shutter Island paper my nephew wrapped my gifts in. pic.twitter.com/zJQQaioh4v — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 25, 2019



“Makes me feel less embarrassed by that Shutter Island paper my nephew wrapped my gifts in,” Gunn joked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“I’d buy that in a second,” @iamwhoisme wrote.

“Can somebody find me some Godfather 3 wrapping paper? I need to mail Coppola a last minute bottle of wine,” @AntiSocialCriti joked.

“My new hero,” @Ahnjunae added.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not on Marvel’s Phase Four line-up, the film is expected to happen sometime in the future with Gunn returning to direct. In the meantime, he’s working on The Suicide Squad, which stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

Gunn previously shared a new look at his cast on Instagram, two days after initiating filming on his first film set in the DC Universe.

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” producer Peter Safran previously told JoBlo when asked about the connection between Gunn’s film and its David Ayer-directed predecessor. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

Warner Bros. opens The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.