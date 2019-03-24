‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Key & Peele Interpret James Gunn’s Statement

The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios surprised most fans earlier this weekend when they announced that James Gunn had been reinstated as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It’s been a move wildly popular with fans and in the age of digital media, the rehiring has gone on to become a meme in and of itself. In a hilarious fan edit, one Marvel fan used a popular Key & Peele skit to portray what Gunn “meant to say” after returning to social media.

In the skit, Key pretends to be the “anger translator” of President Barack Obama, a character played by Jordan Peele on the show. u/rifatrim is pretending Gunn’s public return statement is like Peele’s much more reserved take on President Obama while the filmmaker’s internal monologue would likely be more like that of Key’s angry interpreter. In just 24 hours, the one-minute video has nearly 24,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments applauding the comedic tone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just moments after news of Gunn’s reinstatement broke, the fan-favorite filmmaker rejoined social media to offer a statement on the situation. In a heartfelt statement, Gunn thanked fans for supporting him over the past few months since his dismissal. The director was first removed from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after alt-right social media users dug up controversial jokes the director made several years prior.

“I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months,” Gunn wrote. “I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From home on July 5th. As of now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn’t have a release date and it isn’t expected to be released until 2021 at the earliest. Gunn’s other superhero movie — Warners Brothers’ The Suicide Squad — is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

Where do you think Gunn will take the Guardians in Vol. 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!