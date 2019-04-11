‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: Sean Gunn Reveals When He Found Out James Gunn Was Reinstated

Fans of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise have been on a rollercoaster of a ride for the better part of the past year. Shortly after Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters last year, James Gunn was let go from his role as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fast forward a few months, Gunn has been reinstated for the Guardians threequel.

As one might expect, Guardians of the Galaxy star Sean Gunn found out about the rehiring sometime before the general public — you know, since James is his brother and all. Sean tells ComicBook.com that he knew it was a done deal as the studio waited for the timing to be right.

“I was aware before it was announced, a little bit before,” Gunn admits. “I know that they were, they wanted to get the timing right in terms of when the announcement was made. Like I was saying before, in Hollywood, things don’t ever happen until they happen, you know?”

“So I was aware that it was probably going to happen, but I was never sure until I actually saw it in the news. But I was pretty sure for, let’s just say for a little while.”

The director was initially let go from the property after decade-old tweets surfaced of heinous jokes the filmmaker made long before he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Immediately after the firing, the entire Guardians of the Galaxy cast released a joint statement in support of the director, asking for Disney and Marvel Studios to take swift action to return him to the director’s chair.

