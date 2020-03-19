Guardians Of The Galaxy Director Confirms Kraglin Will Return For Vol. 3

Filmmaker James Gunn has always been easy to get in touch with for fans, frequently taking part in Q&As on social media and offering new bits of information about his upcoming projects and thought process. During a “Self-Quarantine Q&A,” a fan asked if his brother Sean would return for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with Gunn replying, “What kind of Guardians movie would it be without Kraglin?” As fans might recall, Sean Gunn’s Kraglin found himself in the possession of Yondu’s fin at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and was learning to handle his whistle-controlled Yaka Arrow.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not on Marvel’s Phase Four line-up officially, the film is expected to happen sometime in the future with Gunn returning to direct. In the meantime, he’s working on DC’s The Suicide Squad which is scheduled for release in 2021, and which Gunn confirmed will be his priority.

Ahead of the release of the third Guardians movie, and in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, some of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters will be appearing in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder under the direction of Taika Waititi.

“I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park,” Diesel told ComicBook.com during an interview. “He took The Suicide Squad so he’s about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy.” As Diesel himself pointed out, this was the first time such news has been confirmed. “That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.