Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Excited to See Nebula Getting Her Own Series

Yesterday, Marvel fans were treated the news that Nebula would be getting her own comic. The reformed villain grew in popularity after Karen Gillan played the character in both Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. According to Refinery29, the limited series will launch in February and will follow the character as she tries to “build a new future” that will come with “a huge cost that will change her forever.” The character’s first solo series is not expected to tie-in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that’s not stopping people involved with the franchise from celebrating the news. James Gunn, who directed the Guardians films, recently took to Instagram to post about the new Nebula series.

“So cool. #Nebula gets her own comic. I know it sounds strange, but from the first moment @karengillanofficial and I talked about Nebs I knew she would become a major character in the MCU and at @marvel In general – I told Karen as much, which I hoped she wouldn’t think was just my way to get her to play what initially seemed like a fairly small role. All of it is a great testament to Roger Stern and John Buscema, her original creators, who filled my childhood with joy. Stay tuned for her further cinematic adventures in the not-too-distant future… 💜,” Gunn wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m so grateful you let me play this brilliant character! And for the acting note that informed so much of the character for me: the voice. If Marilyn Monroe had a kid with Clint Eastwood it would grow up to sound a little like Nebula. 😂,” Gillan replied.

The cover photo posted by Gunn was illustrated by artists Claire Roe and Jen Bartel. Bartel also commented on the post:

“Aw thank you so much for tagging me James! Very kind of you 🙏🏼,” Bartel wrote.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.