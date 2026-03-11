7 MCU Character Team-Ups That Absolutely Must Happen in Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is almost here, and with all of these iconic MCU characters coming back, I’m really hoping to see these team-ups in the film. Character interactions are one of the most exciting parts of crossover movies, and Doomsday is set to feature more Marvel characters than ever before. Tons of characters who have never appeared in a movie together are finally going to appear alongside each other, and this may be the only chance for these seven character team-ups to happen.

A lot of cast members have already been announced for Avengers: Doomsday, but many fans don’t expect the current list to be the full cast. There are rumors that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Deadpool, Wolverine, Scarlet Witch, and others will appear in the film, although these will probably be left as surprises if they do happen. This list will only go based on characters who appear in Doomsday’s confirmed cast list, but even with that constraint, there are still tons of potential for character interactions.

7) Bucky Barnes & Shuri

While these two probably won’t be the main characters in Avengers: Doomsday, I hope the film takes some time to highlight Bucky and Shuri’s reunion. After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Bucky was taken to Wakanda to recover and hide out. Bucky became the White Wolf in Black Panther‘s post-credits scene, and he still has a connection to the Wakandans in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, Bucky’s Wakanda connection never feels like it was used to its full extent. To make up for this, his reunion with Shuri needs to be shown.

6) Mister Fantastic & Shuri

Bucky isn’t the only character who needs to interact with Shuri, as a meeting between her and Mister Fantastic seems even more exciting. Shuri is the greatest mind on Earth-616, and Reed Richards is the greatest mind in Earth-828, meaning that they need to come together to solve the inevitable multiversal conflict. The fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer shows Ben Grimm appearing in Wakanda and talking to Shuri, so this interaction seems incredibly likely.

5) Red Guardian & Steve Rogers

Red Guardian acts as the comedic relief on the New Avengers, with much of the character’s humor coming from the fact that he is a Soviet ripoff of Captain America. Red Guardian simultaneously idolizes Steve Rogers and says that he is better than him, something that hasn’t been proven yet. With the return of Chris Evans, Steve Rogers and Red Guardian could finally meet, paying off this joke that has been running since Black Widow.

4) Namor & Sue Storm

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the most interesting character dynamics in the Fantastic Four universe is between Namor and Sue Storm. There is frequently a love triangle between Reed, Sue, and Namor, and while Doomsday probably won’t spend a lot of time on that, the film can at least reference or set it up for future movies.

3) Steve Rogers & Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Sam Wilson is the MCU’s new Captain America, with him leading the Avengers ahead of the events of Doomsday. Now that Steve is back, a meeting between Sam and Steve could be incredibly interesting, as Steve would learn that he passed the mantle to Sam before he actually did it. A fight where both of the Captain Americas team up could also be a lot of fun, especially if it involves other super soldiers like Red Guardian and U.S. Agent.

2) Loki & Thor

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

One of the most exciting potential team-ups in Avengers: Doomsday is the long-awaited reunion between Thor and Loki. Thor watched Loki die in Avengers: Infinity War, but he has no idea that a multiversal Loki is the new He Who Remains. The Loki show has further developed the story of a Loki variant, and while this isn’t the same Loki that went through the events after 2012’s The Avengers, it will still be nice to see the brothers reunite in Doomsday.

1) Doctor Doom & Steve Rogers

Iron Man and Captain America were the two main characters of the Multiverse Saga, and now that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are back, they need to reunite again. Seeing Steve face off against a version of Doctor Doom that looks like Tony Stark could be a ton of fun, creating a unique dynamic that causes Steve not to want to fight him. This interaction in Avengers: Doomsday could be a twisted take on their battle in Captain America: Civil War, allowing MCU fans to finally see the two actors performing alongside each other again.