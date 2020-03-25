Guardians of the Galaxy Director Resorts to Using Michael Rooker Toilet Paper Due to Pandemic Shortages

The global coronavirus pandemic is causing a number of shortages of important supplies around the world, with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn taking to Twitter to reveal that toilet paper he made as a gag gift featuring the face of friend Michael Rooker is a supply he now requires. Gunn and Rooker have been close friends for years, having worked together on a number of high-profile projects, with Gunn’s utilization of the gag reminding his fans just how difficult times have become, with Rooker likely not taking offense at the measures the Gunn household has resorted to just to cope with the situation.

“I bought a bunch of these rolls of toilet paper as a joke when Rooker came over for Christmas a couple years ago – I put them in all the bathrooms of the house,” Gunn shared on Twitter. “I never thought we were actually going to have to use them, but here we are.”

Dating back to Slither, Rooker has starred in all of Gunn’s feature films, including Super, both Guardians of the Galaxy films, and the upcoming The Suicide Squad. Given the notoriety Rooker has earned for his performance as Yondu in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re sure the actor doesn’t at all mind the practical joke.

Using toilet paper with Rooker’sface emblazoned on it isn’t the only way the pandemic has impacted Gunn, as he revealed earlier this week that he is working on editing The Suicide Squad from his house.

When one fan asked the filmmaker on Twitter how he was coping with the quarantine situation, to which Gunn replied, “Working on The Suicide Squad edit (from home), writing, meditating, exercising, talking with my gf, talking with others on my phone, playing with my cat & dog, making a Spotify playlist for you guys, [the Criterion Channel], & doing what I can to help others while locked up in my house.”

While a number of comic book movies have been delayed, The Suicide Squad is still expected to land in theaters on August 6, 2021.

