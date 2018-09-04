Marvel Announces New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Creative Team

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are currently disbanded after Gamora’s decision to walk the villain’s path and Drax’s decision to become a pacifist. Fans shouldn’t be too sad, though. Marvel has plans to bring the team back in 2019 with a brand new, top-tier creative team on the group’s ongoing series.

Marvel Comics will launch a new Guardians of the Galaxy series in 2019. The series comes from writer Donny Cates and artist Geoff Shaw. Cates and Shaw are known as the creative team behind the popular “Thanos Wins” storyline and the Image Comics miniseries God Country.

The announcement comes in the form of a teaser included in the back matter of Thanos Legacy. ComicBook.com received an advance copy of the issue. The teaser features practically every major Marvel cosmic character from the past several years, as well as some new faces. Take a look below:

The teaser also includes the “#WhoAreTheGuardians” hashtag. The tag is like the “#WhoIsTheRider” tag that Cates introduced on social media while teasing the identity of the Cosmic Ghost Rider. The Rider turned out to be Frank Castle, the Punisher, and it is worth noting that he is included in the teaser.

Cates is currently writing a Cosmic Ghost Rider miniseries which, introduced a new version of the Guardians of the Galaxy led by Cable. While Cable and his Guardians are not included in the teaser, their appearance seems to foreshadow this announcement.

The mystery of the new Guardians of the Galaxy team is likely being preserved to avoid spoiling Infinity Wars. The ongoing event series heavily involves the Guardians of the Galaxy. Gamora has become Requiem and gathered the Infinity Stones. Drax was working with Adam Warlock to guard the Soul Stone. Star-Lord, Drax, and Groot also had possession of a Stone. Now that Gamora has them all, it is unclear who will be left standing to form the new Guardians team.

The modern Guardians of the Galaxy began with Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning’s run in the early 2000s, which spun out of the Annihilation event. When the characters gained new popularity from the Marvel Studios film, Marvel Comics put the series in the hands of Brian Michael Bendis. Bendis wrote the series for several years before handing it over to Gerry Duggan. Marvel then decided to cancel the series to make room for the Infinity Countdown and Infinity Wars series. The future of the Guardians of the Galaxy has been uncertain ever since, but it seems Marvel does have big plans.

Thanos Legacy #1 goes on sale Sept. 5th.