Marvel Just Gave Rocket Raccoon a Groot Suit of Armor

Heads up, full spoilers incoming for Guardians of the Galaxy #12! You’ve been warned. Nearly one year to the date the latest Guardians of the Galaxy run from Donny Cates launched, it reached its epic conclusion in the pages of Issue #12, released by Marvel Comics this past Wednesday.

If you’ve been keeping up with it all, you’ll know by now Rocket Raccoon hasn’t been feeling the best. In fact, the character has been on his deathbed for nearly the entire duration of the series. The one thing keeping him alive has been this mega mech-suit, essentially serving as a life support system of sorts. The fan-favorite character was then thrust into a pretty serious situation when said suit was destroyed in a fight with the Universal Church of Truth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Guardians didn’t let the character get too far gone as Groot was quick to step in, providing shelter in the form of an epic new suit — one in which Groot built from himself. The epic Rocket and Groot hybrid then went on to help the remaining cosmic Marvel heroes in stopping J’son and his Church of Truth from taking over the universe. Pretty epic, right?

Guardians of the Galaxy launches with a new #1 next month. The solicitation of that issue can be found below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

AL EWING (W) • JUANN CABAL (A/C)

Variant Cover by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Party variant Cover by Pepe Larraz

PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

MARVELS X VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

SPACE VARIANT COVER AND BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Once, they were a team of misfits. Now they’re a family, and they’ve earned their peace. But the universe is not a peaceful place — and it’s only getting worse. The Great Empires are in turmoil. The rule of law is dead. And amidst the chaos, the Gods of Olympus have returned — harbingers of a new age of war, reborn to burn their mark on the stars themselves. Someone has to guard the galaxy – but who will accept the mission? And will they survive it? Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK) and Juann Cabal (FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN) bring you in on the ground floor of a whole Marvel Universe of action and suspense!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99