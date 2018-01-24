‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director Reveals Details On Rocket’s Repair Tool

Of all the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocket has proven time and time again why he is the most technologically resourceful, as he’s able to build, or steal, important pieces of tech for any given situation. When one fan asked director James Gunn about a tool the Guardian used to rebuild the Milano in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the filmmaker explained it was something Rocket stole.

The tool in question was used to seemingly magically repair severe damage to the Milano, with Gunn explaining, “He didn’t invent it, but it’s expensive. It keeps the entire ship in its memory and can recreate all of it or just the damaged parts, similar to an incredibly sophisticated 3D printer. It takes expertise, time, and patience to employ.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Knowing the Rocket doesn’t always obtain tools like these in legal ways, another fan asked if this was yet another object Rocket stole. Gunn confirmed, “Yes, he did steal it.”

This is only the latest example of the director taking to social media to confirm details about his films, having also shared earlier this month an in-depth breakdown of something only the most observant fans would have noticed.

When the Guardians are locked up in the Kyln in their first film, each of them is issued a prison outfit that is adorned with stripes on the leg. When Reddit users attempt to explain that these stripes represented various crimes, Gunn himself offered details behind their meaning.

“New thread on Reddit claims that each of the stripes on the Guardians’ legs in prison represents a crime,” Gunn’s post read. “This IS true, The color of each stripe is a category (murder, arson, burglary, grievous bodily harm). The pattern of each stripe explains a bit more exactly about the crime and its severity (a sort of criminal law morse code).”

The filmmaker even went on to detail all of the crimes that the Guardians had committed.

“Rocket’s are mercenary activity, grievous bodily harm, arson (he blows up a lot of stuff), escape from prison, and, I believe, public drunkenness. Quill’s crimes are penny-ante robbery, grift, criminal conspiracy (from his gang involvement with the Ravagers), and having sex with members of a royal family (consensual but on some planets considered an outrageous crime for someone from his caste). Gamora keeps things simple with her long list of murders and assassinations, all at the behest of Thanos. And Drax’s crimes are grievous bodily harm, murder, and every variety of destroying stuff you can imagine.”

Gunn’s attention to detail is a shining example of his vast imagination and how much thought went into even subtle, minute details found in each of his films.

Audiences will next see the Guardians in Avengers: Infinity War on May 4 with a third Guardians of the Galaxy reportedly scheduled to land in theaters in 2020.

[H/T Twitter, JamesGunn]