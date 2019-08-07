Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Goes Off on Theater That Denied Him Entry for Being Late

A New Mexico theater is under fire from Avengers: Endgame star Dave Bautista for refusing to admit him after a film started. Bautista called out the manager of Flix Brewhouse in Albuquerque, NM, for refusing to bend their policy of non-admission for late arrivals. Flix Brewhouse is one of a number of chains that has such a policy in order to, as they related to Bautista, “protect the theater experience” for their patrons, but Baustista objected, saying that they were one minute late, to an empty theater aside from one patron — Bautista’s assistant who, because he had entered prior to the start of the screening, was allowed to leave and then re-enter the theater while Bautista and another patron were arguing with the theater manager.

The WWE star-turned-actor complained that he had not been extended “professional courtesy” of being allowed in despite the fact that he was in the lobby taking photos with several of the theater’s patrons throughout his conflict with employees. While most fans took Bautista’s side in the conflict, saying that it was unreasonable not to make allowances for extraordinary circumstances, some took issue with Bautista’s decision to repeatedly name and shame the theater’s manager on social media. When the parent company of the theater reached out to him on Twitter in order to try and make amends, Bautista responded, “literally the trailers hadn’t even stopped playing when I texted my assistant that we weren’t being allowed in! That’s just messed up!”

Ironically, the theater’s current pinned tweet is a local news story about fans packing the theater to see Avengers: Endgame, a film in which Bautista appeared. Aside from replying to Bautista and the avalanche of responses that have come from his twitter rant, it seems that they spend relatively little time on the social media platform.

Bautista’s Stuber is now in theaters. Avengers: Endgame is now available on streaming video on demand services and will be on DVD and Blu-ray next week. He has a number of other upcoming blockbusters, including Dune, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, coming in the next few years.