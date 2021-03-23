Guardians of the Galaxy Director Addresses Video Claiming to Translate Groot's Lines

✖

We've known for a few years that anytime we hear Groot (Vin Diesel) speak, he's legitimately communicating with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Even though the audience always hears "I am Groot," Guardians filmmaker James Gunn writes out the exact words Groot says in special versions of the script that Diesel receives. Now that one viral video about the topic is going around social media, Gunn himself has stepped in to confirm what is and isn't accurate. As it turns out, the video is generally fairly accurate.

As the director says, Groot's heartbreaking line at the end of Avengers: Infinity War as he dusts away is correct — largely because Gunn's confirmed Groot's line before. For the record, Groot calls Rocket his dad in the sequence. You can see the video Gunn's addressed below.

This video is going around with the “actual” translations of Groot lines from the script (which, yes, I always have). The last one “Dad” is correct (because I’ve shared this before). The others are close, good guesses, but not exact. Still good work! pic.twitter.com/CX532X4vPk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 22, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Gunn reveals one moment in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 where Groot and Rocket nearly let a handful of "f-bombs" fly off into the ether.

"Might've been 'go f-ck yourself,'" Gunn said of Groot's potty mouth in the Guardians sequel. "Baby/kid Groot drops constant F-bombs. I do have a take where, after Groot says to Yound "Welcome to the f-cking Guardians of the Galaxy," Rockt, as they're flying away, says 'F-ck this f-ck that every other word f-ck f-ck f-ck."

Yes Vin has his own script with what Groot is saying. He works really hard at getting the meaning of each line as well as he can. https://t.co/6p3m851QN7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 22, 2021

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

