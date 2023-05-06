Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt Confirms Star-Lord Loves Star Wars

Yesterday was a big day for both Star Wars and Marvel. Not only was it May 4th AKA Star Wars Day, but Carrie Fisher got her long overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Disney+ released volume two of Star Wars: Visions. As for Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hit theaters last night, and the James Gunn-directed threequel has an impressive critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as one of the MCU's highest audience scores. In honor of this big day, the official Twitter account for Guardians of the Galaxy shared a video of Chris Pratt (Star-Lord/Peter Quill) answering the fan question, "Is Peter Quill a Star Wars fan?"

"Of course he would have been," Pratt replied. "His entire life is based on emulating his pop culture icons and, of course, he would have been a huge fan of Star Wars. And I think Han Solo in particular would have been a large influence on who he ends up being. So yes, there's certainly a lot of Han Solo in the character of Star-Lord." You can check out Pratt's answer in the tweet below:

What Did James Gunn Say About Releasing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 On Star Wars Day?

"11 years ago I had a meeting with Marvel Studios about the possibility of doing a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. I remember driving home & thinking I didn't want to make a movie LIKE Star Wars, but a movie that made people FEEL like Star Wars made me feel as a kid," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "Outlandish characters, extraordinary locations, a space opera with a touch of magic filled with heart. Thank you, Star Wars, for inspiring me, & how appropriate that the third part of our trilogy is playing in theaters all across the world tonight on May the 4th. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #GotGVol3" You can read the post below:

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Returning Guardians of the Galaxy stars include Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). Maria Bakalova will also be reprising her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a part she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. MCU newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. The film also features Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fillion, and Jennifer Holland.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.