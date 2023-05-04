Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Streaming Now on Disney+

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 is now playing on Disney+. May 4th is here and the celebration is on for fans of the long-running franchise. Both Star Wars: Visions and Young Jedi Adventures are making their big debut on the platform today. As viewers revisit their favorite parts of the Star Wars universe, Lucasfilm is hoping for some new memories created as well. The first salvo of Star Wars: Visions was very well received by both fans and critics alike. In the second volume, the scope is increasing even more. Comicbook.com spoke to executive producer James Waugh about how they continue to find new angles in familiar confines.

"I think one of the great powers of Star Wars is it's this franchise that all these things connect in so many powerful ways and you can enter it from all different places, and there is this timeline that is this ongoing history, but what you couldn't get with that are unexpected choices like "The Duel," things that were stylistically really a celebration about the medium and the influences of Star Wars, the influences of Akira Kurosawa and George Lucas, and that was really a celebration of the medium and cinema in general, or "T0-B1" is a love letter, really, to early manga and Astro Boy," Waugh said. "So yeah, I think it was an experiment, but it was also part of the power of it as well, that you can really lean into the form."

What Is Star Wars: Visions About?

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to "Star Wars: Visions"—a collection of animated short films that will stream exclusively on Disney+. The anime studios are Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G. Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away."

"As a first formal venture into anime, each "Star Wars: Visions" short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio."

