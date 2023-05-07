Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Reveals the One Song They Couldn't Secure Rights To

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in theaters this weekend, and it's a hit with audiences and critics alike. The new Marvel movie sees the return of the lovable Guardians cast and features a lot of fun cameos, easter eggs, and special tributes. The movie is a great mixture of heart and humor, just like the first two films, but that's not all the threequel has in common with its predecessors. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also features an epic soundtrack, and director James Gunn recently revealed on Twitter that he got every song he wanted for the film with one exception.

"Over 3 movies I've gotten every song I've written into a script, sometimes after much blood & toil to acquire the rights. However for the 1st time on Vol 3, we didn't get the rights to a song I wanted because it was tied up in legal battles. The song is 'Russian Roulette' by Lords of the New Church," Gunn shared with a link to the song on Spotify. You can check out the tweet below:

"I don't want to give you spoilers, but I'll tell you this, I think it's the best soundtrack that we've had on all of the movies," Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord) recently explained to Fandango. "It's really good. It's moving. He's done it. James has done a great job because he curates these playlists of finding those sleeper hits … kind of bringing something up like he did with each of us, finding this little diamond in the rough and bringing it up and polishing it and letting it be on display. He does a great job with that and all of the songs in this particular volume have that same feeling."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Tracklist:



Radiohead — "Creep (Acoustic)"

Heart — "Crazy on You"



Rainbow — "Since You Been Gone"



Spacehog — "In the Meantime"



Earth, Wind & Fire — "Reasons"

The Flaming Lips — "Do You Realize??"

Faith No More — "We Care a Lot"

EHAMIC — "Koinu no Carnival"



Alice Cooper — "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows"



The Mowgli's — "San Francisco"



X — "Poor Girl"



The The — "This Is the Day"



Beastie Boys — "No Sleep Till Brooklyn"



Florence + The Machine — "Dog Days Are Over"



Bruce Springsteen — "Badlands"



The Replacements — "I Will Dare"

Redbone — "Come and Get Your Love"

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 is now playing in theaters.