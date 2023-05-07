Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Watch Chris Pratt Meet His Horrifying Dummy Double

One shot from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer had fans worried about the well-being of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) given the character was seen passed out in Nebula's (Karen Gillan) arms as the group walks towards the camera. As it turns out, Pratt himself was neither involved in the scene, nor was it completed using visual effects. Instead, the film's special effects department built a practical dummy of Pratt so that Gillan could carry it.

In a new video shared by Guardians helmer James Gunn, both Pratt and Gillan react to incredibly life-like stand-in created. All in all, the dummy's said to weigh just 35 pounds, more than light enough for Gillan to carry herself.

Our editor @FredRaskin asked us, about two weeks into editing this scene, where the wires were. He didn’t realize this incredible effect by @LegacyEffects wasn’t actually @prattprattpratt. Our special effects & makeup teams put their hearts into this film like everyone else.… pic.twitter.com/LdSvkPaDlY — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2023

Will Star-Lord return?

As the end of the film suggests, the Legendary Star-Lord will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the future. Interestingly enough, Pratt confirmed he'd return earlier this month with one specific requirement.

"It would be strange to continue [Star Lord's] story without James," Pratt told GamesRadar. "He's done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it's his imagination on screen. So, to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honor what he's done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?"

He added, "I don't want to be cynical in the approach and if that's the case, I just wouldn't do it at all. So maybe down the road if something makes sense I would do it but it would really have to check a lot of the right boxes."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters. Check out some of the great pieces from our ComicBook CRAM about everyone's favorite Marvel space family.