Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 "Now Playing" Teaser Features Misleading Moment

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in theaters last night, and the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe film has an impressive critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as one of the MCU's highest audience scores. The movie sees the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). Many have wondered how Gamora will fit into the story after the version of her from Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. died in Avengers: Infinity War. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Gamora is the alternate version of her from the past that followed Thanos into the present timeline in Avengers: Endgame. Today, Marvel Studios released a new "Now Playing" teaser, but it's a bit misleading when it comes to Gamora's new role.

All of the footage in the new teaser is from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with one exception. The video ends with the moment from the first Guardians of the Galaxy in which Peter and Gamora nearly kiss. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! If you were hoping this means the couple gets back together in the threequel, we're sorry to report that they end up going their separate ways. While the duo does end things on good terms, don't expect to see them smooch again. You can check out the "Now Playing" teaser below:

Will Zoe Saldaña Play Gamora Again?

Despite the fact that Gamora survived the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Saldaña has said that she is done playing the role she began back in 2014. "I don't think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"The one thing I would not want is for Gamora to go away. She's been such an impactful character for fans, and especially female fans, and young female fans. I would love for Marvel to figure out a way to find that next generation of actors that can incarnate these characters, and give them this immortality that fans generationally keep coming back to," Saldana told Total Film magazine (via The Direct).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.