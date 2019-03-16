‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Fans React to James Gunn Returning to Direct

After offensive comments he made earlier in his career resurfaced last summer, Disney fired James Gunn as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio had a contractual obligation to use the filmmaker’s script, though the search for who could direct the film has been one of the biggest mysteries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As reports emerged that Gunn would be directing the Suicide Squad sequel for Warner Bros., the outlook for the third Guardians film looked grim, yet a new report has alleviated the worries of Marvel fans. Deadline reports that Gunn has been reinstated as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

With Disney executives regularly attempting to distance themselves from Gunn and focus on various other properties in the MCU, it’s unclear at this time what ignited the change of opinion. Interestingly, Gunn is still attached to deliver the Suicide Squad sequel for Warner Bros., which will take priority, with the third Guardians film to head into production after work on the DC Comics film has been completed.

To say that fans are excited would be a bit of an understatement, as this means we know get two films from Gunn featuring unlikely characters banding together for the greater good.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about James Gunn returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

