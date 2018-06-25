James Gunn Shares First Photo of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Script

The Guardians of the Galaxy team that we’ve all come to love is getting ready to head into production on their final movie, and writer/director James Gunn is already starting to hit fans where it hurts.

On Monday, the Guardians director took to Twitter to share a photo of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script, proving true the reports that the last movie of the trilogy is preparing for pre-production.

Along with the photo, Gunn wrote one heartfelt sentence, showing just how emotionally invested he is in these characters that’s he’s spent the last several years working with.

“Every bit of my heart,” wrote Gunn, referring to everything he put into this script, which will bring the story of these characters to a close.

Even though many of the Guardians were lost to Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, the team is coming back for one last film in their own series. Gunn has said, on numerous occasions, that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the final movie featuring this specific group of Guardians. The characters may show up in other movies down the road, and there could always be other cinematic versions of the Guardians (like there are in the comics), but this will be the end of Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax, Groot, Mantis, and Nebula. The story of their journey together will end with Vol. 3.

Most people are probably expecting this last movie to be an emotional rollercoaster. Not only is it the end of a story, but the Guardians series has had some of the most gut-wrenching scenes in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it would only make sense for the third installment to bring a few tears.

As of now, there is no release date set for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the movie is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2020.

Are you sad to see the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy come to an end? Do you think the characters will show up in other Marvel movies in the future?