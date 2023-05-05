Comic-Con 2022: Gamora's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Role Revealed

Marvel Studios just held their big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con and they pulled out all of the stops. Kevin Feige gave us a look at what he has in store for the next few phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio gave us looks at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Secret Invasion, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and even Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. During the sneak peek of the third Guardians movie, we find out that Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has joined The Ravagers since the events of Avengers: Endgame.

You might be wondering which Gamora this could be after she died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Well, the character came back during the events of Avengers: Endgame due to time travel circumstances and by the end of the film Starlord was looking for her. So, the Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may very well be the on that time traveled from 2014.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn followed up his previous film, The Suicide Squad, with a spin-off series based on the film's Peacemaker character that was played by John Cena. After the series had a successful first season on HBO Max, the director moved on to filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and he recently wrapped. Gunn previously revealed that he will more than likely focus on Peacemaker's second season as well as other DC Comics projects. Gunn recently said as much in a recent interview with Variety. So, you can expect Gunn's tenure with Warner Bros. and the DCEU to continue for the foreseeable future.

"I think I pretty much have decided that after I'm done with Guardians, I'm going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind's made up on that," Gunn confirmed with Variety. "Not all the shows that we're dealing with are things that I'm going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time. Peacemaker is going to be me writing, me directing, and spending all my time on set. But other shows that may not be writing and directing or not directing all the episodes."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5th, 2023!

