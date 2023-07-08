Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The Actors Really Did Eat the Orloni -- Which Was More Complicated Than it Sounds

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available to watch on VOD, which means James Gunn's audio commentary is also available. The director spends the film sharing interesting behind-the-scenes information about his third and final Marvel project, and some tidbits will break your heart while others will make you laugh. One interesting fact is about the Orloni, the rodent-like creatures that are first seen in the opening sequence on Morlag in Guardians of the Galaxy. The creatures are also seen on Knowhere, the Guardians' new home base. At the beginning of the threequel, you can see Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) all munching down on some Orloni. Turns out, the actors are actually eating the creatures, which took more work than you'd think.

"They're eating fried Ororloni," Gunn explains. "Those Orloni were made from different components because some people... you know, Dave Bautista is a vegetarian, so we had to make his out of a certain vegetarian kind of gelatin stuff. And other people had other certain requirements. They're very specific about what these actors will and won't eat, and so we had to make all kinds of different Orlonis."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Goriest Scene Was Mostly Practical:

Alexei Dmitriew, the head of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's makeup department, explained to Awards Radar how The High Evolutionary's (Chukwudi Iwuji) massacred face was practical.

"We did a full makeup on him with this really cool denture piece that would carry his upper lip. All of that was practical. We had a practical face that we would dress with blood and everything of the sort," Dmitriew explained. "The only visual effects were where his eyes sunk in, and his nose got pushed in. We blocked that out for visual effects, and they did their work. But when they peeled his face off, all of that was practical. With every take, we were set to get the face back on and dress it with some slimy blood underneath it."

When Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Coming To DVD?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available on DVD and Blu-ray starting August 1st. In addition to Gunn's commentary, the disc version of the film will also include deleted scenes and a gag reel.

