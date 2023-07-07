Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reveals Deleted Adam Warlock Scene

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 shared a new deleted scene featuring Adam Warlock. It's been a wild couple of days for the MCU fandom as another moment from the film had the Internet talking about the fate of the High Evolutionary. Well, this time we get to see more of the comedic side of Will Poulter's bronze Demi-god. Now, there's a scene out there laying more of his relationship with his "mother."

Adam Warlock was a source of laughs throughout Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. His arc stretched from trying to eradicate our Marvel heroes into something like an understanding. (And maybe more if you've seen the post-credits scenes for the movie.) It's clear that this was the direction that James Gunn wanted to head with the character rather than some of the fan speculation.

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in a newly released deleted scene from #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/7AVLC3jq4V — Will Poulter Updates (@bestofpoulter) July 6, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Deleted High Evolutionary Scene

Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast previously spoke with Chukwudi Iwuji about his diabolical MCU villain. He told our hosts that this alternate ending might make its way out to the public at some point. The actor talked about what happened and fans were elated to find the same thing occurred in the footage.

"Well, let me just put it this way. I'm hoping you'll see an extended version or maybe an alternate ending, you know, that we certainly did film," Iwuji told Phase Zero. "I mean the whole point in Marvel is that unless you see someone die they haven't necessarily died and even if they do die what does that mean in the multiverse, right? But, the point is that Rocket doesn't shoot me. They make a point of saying why don't you kill him and he says no, I'm not going to kill him. And you don't actually see me go down with the ship. So, I'll just leave it at that."

Will We See Adam Warlock Again Soon?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had a near-universal approval rating among Marvel fans. So, it's hard not to think Marvel Studios won't end up revisiting threads in the near-future. Warlock is currently traveling around with the new version of the Guardians. So, he's out there fighting for the people wherever a distress signal goes up. However, Will Poulter knows that the final decision on the character's future lies with the studio.

"It kind of hinges on how people respond to the character," Poulter said in a previous interview. "If the fans don't like Adam Warlock, obviously I'm going to be pretty gutted. My family's opinion means a lot, but it's not necessarily going to bring me back as the character."

How Does Adam Warlock Get Introduced To The MCU?

"In Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

