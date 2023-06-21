Guardians of the Galaxy's Pom Klementieff Reveals She and James Gunn "Keep Talking" About DC

James Gunn and Peter Safran are now co-running DC Studios, and fans are definitely excited to see what beloved and obscure characters make their way into their new canon. Gunn is obviously no stranger to superhero fare, having also helmed Marvel's trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy films, and he has hinted that some of that franchise's cast members could follow him over to DC. One name that has popped up is Pom Klementieff, who portrayed Mantis across the Guardians films — and it sounds like she is definitely still interested in joining Gunn's DC Universe. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about her role in Mission: Imposssible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Klementieff confirmed that a conversation about the DCU between her and Gunn is still ongoing.

"Yeah," Klementieff said in our interview, which you can check out above. "Yeah, we keep talking."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Who do you want to see Pom Klementieff play in the DC Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The DC Universe is expected to begin with Superman: Legacy, which is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.