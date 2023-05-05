James Gunn Reveals Why He Has No Interest In Directing A Thunderbolts Movie For Marvel

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got fans fired up at the prospect of a Thunderbolts movie or series when The Falcon and The Winter Soldier made Zemo a fan favorite, along with introducing the intriguing John Walker character s US Agent, two characters who would fit an adaptation of Thunderbolts. There have not been any official pieces of information from Marvel Studios which indicate a Thunderbolts story is on the horizon but Internet chatter would have you believe such a title is inevitable. As the story would call for a group of anti-heroes to come together for a joint mission, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is a creative mind that some fans think fits the bill for. Gunn, however, has already got his anti-hero ensemble fix and it wasn't with Marvel.

In a Q&A on his Instagram story, Gunn fielded questions from fans. One fan asked specifically if he would be interested in doing a Thunderbolts title for Marvel. "The Suicide Squad scratched that itch for me," Gunn said. The Suicide Squad is Gunn's DC Comics film which hits theaters and HBO Max later this year, bringing together characters like Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, Bloodsport, King Shark, Peacemaker, and others for a mission to save the world. Now, Gunn seems content with his efforts through three Guardians of the Galaxy movies at Marvel and that might just be his stepping off point with the franchise.

Gunn has also had no shortage of work in the past few years and for th foreseeable future. Recently, Marvel Studios announced Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in May of 2023. "Between now & [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releasing], we have The Suicide Squad, the Peacemaker TV series, the Guardians Holiday Special & the Guardians ride at [Disney World] all coming out," Gunn explained. "Last year I wrote over 500 pages of script that'll all bee shot over the next year. I'm busy!"

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

