Guardians Vol. 2 Quarantine Watch Party Adds Pom Klementieff, Steve Agee, and Maybe Sean Gunn

✖

On Thursday night, ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party returns for a unified viewing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Director James Gunn is participating in his second Party with this event and, like before, he is not coming alone. Gunn is bringing some friends in the form of Mantis actress Pom Klementieff, Gef the Ravager actor Steve Agee, and if he checks his text messages, Sean Gunn. Fans across Twitter and Instagram are encouraged to join in on the Quarantine Watch Party event at 9pm ET by using #QuarantineWatchParty and #GotGVol2. This will officially be the fifteenth Quarantine Watch Party event and it is hosted by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis!

Gunn took to Twitter to share the update of his friends joining the Quarantine Watch Party on Thursday night, even fielding a few questions from fans prior to the event beginning. Klementieff and Agee are on board but Sean Gunn doesn't seem to be checking his phone today, so if he would just text James back, we might hear from Kraglin tonight, as well.

Great news. Mantis & Gef the Ravager themselves - @PomKlementieff & @steveagee - will be joining us tonight for the #GotGVol2 #QuarantineWatchParty. Please bombard them with questions. Also maybe @seangunn will join if his lazy ass texts me back. pic.twitter.com/zOCd3Izkcq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2020

How does it work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Thursday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective copies of Guardians of thee Galaxy Vol. 2, be it a blu-ray/4K copy, digital download, or Disney+ stream. While the episodes are playing, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #GotGVol2 with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Jokes aside, Sean Gunn did finally check get back to his brother and he committed to the event, as well! He just had to wrap up some actual real reading before he could be glued to his phone.

For the record, my “lazy ass” didn’t text back because I had PUT DOWN MY EFFING PHONE AND WAS READING AN ACTUAL BOOK. (The book was @jiatolentino’s Trick Mirror and it is magnificent.) — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) April 23, 2020

Gunn previously participated in a Quarantine Watch Party event for Guardians of the Galaxy, sharing some excellent insights from the production which took place more than six years ago. He even offered up a fun tease of what to expect when his Guardians trilogy comes to a close with Vol. 3.

The past three weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films and TV shows including Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, The Walking Dead, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson).

Still to come, the writers of Avengers: Infinity War, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, will be joining ComicBook.com for an epic two-night event beginning of April 26. Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis, as well as attended by other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler.

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 begins at 9pm ET on Thursday night!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.