Hawkeye: Marvel Exec on If Clint Barton Will Get His Iconic Mask

The world of Silver and Bronze Age comics is full of ridiculous costumes, most of which would yield disastrous results if adapted for live-action. One of those costumes includes that of Hawkeye, with a purple H on his forehead and a cowl that makes him look like a lighter version of Wolverine. If recent comments by Trinh Tran serve as any indication, it doesn’t look like the costume will be making an appearance in the Disney+ series.

“Oh, the original H with the pointy ears? *laughs*,” Tran said in a recent interview with Comic Book Movie.

She added, “It’s funny because this series is such a light-hearted tone, we had a discussion about how fun it would be to figure out a way in order for that to be incorporated one way or another, but what ended up happening was that – I believe there’s a clip out there that Kate makes fun of his branding issue – and that gets incorporated in terms of how she thinks Clint is like in the public eye and partly is due to some of the outfits that he’s been wearing.”

Tran admitted the studio is totally willing to do something of that nature, as evidenced by Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) comic-accurate suit donned in WandaVision. As Tran pointed out, however, it’s ultimately all up to Jeremy Renner if he’d wear something like that.

“But, look, I think the big question is, would Jeremy wear something like that? *laughs* I think if you can get him into something like that, I’m in!,” Tran concluded.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

