Hawkeye: Marvel’s Daredevil Star Vincent D’Onofrio Speaks Out on Kingpin’s MCU Return

Wilson Fisk is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is Kingpin rubbing elbows with Marvel Studios’ elite, but the character is once again played by Vincent D’Onofrio, the beloved actor that appeared in the role over the course of three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil. Now that people have gotten the chance to watch today’s episode of Hawkeye, D’Onofrio himself has broken his silence on the resurgence.

“When I was a boy,” D’Onofrio tweeted alongside a picture of the Hawkeye end credits, showing his character looming large over Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Videos by ComicBook.com

When I was a boy… pic.twitter.com/3iRk6OO6c6 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 15, 2021

The line, of course, referencing one of his character’s most popular moments from the Daredevil series. When we spoke to the actor last year, he told us he felt a sense of ownership over the role.

“I feel very close to that character,” D’Onofrio told us last year of his time as Wilson Fisk. “I do have to say, I do feel like that character is mine and it’s only because I played him for those three seasons and was so close with him.”

He added, “I do feel very close to that character just for like nostalgia and just connected to that character through my performance. So I think that any offer to play him again would be, I would definitely have a really good look at for sure.”

As you might expect, fans of both the character and Hawkeye have been raving about the appearance all day, making the character a trending topic on Twitter.

The first five episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Hawkeye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.