Hawkeye: Marvel Fans React to That Big Villain Reveal

This week’s episode of Hawkeye, “Ronin,” finally gave Marvel Cinematic Universe fans the moment they’ve been waiting for. SPOILERS follow for Hawkeye episode five, “Ronin.” In the episode, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) have to deal with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Eventually, the Hawkeyes and the Black Widow part ways peaceably. As a helpful parting gift, Yelena later sends Kate a text message revealing that it was her mother, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), was the one who hired her. She also sends a photo that confirms Clint’s fears. The Kingpin, Wilson Fisk, is involved. The photo shows the Kingpin as played by Marvel’s Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio.

While hardly unexpected after the tease with Echo a few episodes ago, this reveal was still highly-anticipated. The Kingpin’s return, along with rumors that Charlie Cox will appear in, has many Marvel fans wondering about the canonicity of Netflix’s Marvel shows. But for now, most of them are content to just freak out online. You can see some of their Twitter reaction below.

What do you think of the Kingpin’s return in Hawkeye? Let us know in the comments. Hawkeye is streaming now on Disney+.

IT’S HIM, KINGPIN MR WILSON FISK FOR US GUYS#Hawkeye is getting very real, very quickly pic.twitter.com/w0B4OscbeB — Guss (@OfficiaIGuss) December 15, 2021

I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS THE WHOLE SERIES! ALSO THE PHOTO AT THE END OF THE CREDITS ARE AMAZING #Kingpin pic.twitter.com/9pgOsQaEWF — Cameron Andrews (@Cameron73274300) December 15, 2021

https://twitter.com/thescarletbvnks/status/1471041649341964288

Kate and Yelena ✅

Clint and Grills ✅

Clint going back to where the Avengers first assembled ✅

Clint openly telling Natasha he still needs her ✅



FUCKING KINGPIN ✅✅✅✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/NCsVkx2FOd — Greer 🏹 (@hawkguy_1964) December 15, 2021

https://twitter.com/JDG0919/status/1471042753664630786

my reaction at the end. Kingpin is fucking back LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pdpa5ctrbl — 💗Jen💗 (@goofygoobersjen) December 15, 2021

