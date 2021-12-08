Hawkeye Fans Are Emotional Over the Show’s Natasha Romanoff References

The fourth episode of Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+, and there was a whole lot of excitement as well as some deep, emotional moments. It’s clear Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is still hurting over the death of his best friend, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). During Avengers: Endgame, Clint and Nat fought over who would sacrifice themself to get the soul stone from Vormir. Natasha ultimately won that fight, and her death keeps coming up on Hawkeye, which has been extremely emotional for fans of Black Widow. Warning: Spoilers Ahead…

The new episode also featured the highly-anticipated return of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) who was sent by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) to kill Clint. Yelena believes Clint killed Natasha and is out for revenge. There was a pretty intense showdown between Yelena, Clint, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and it’s clear Yelena is out for blood. In addition to the big fight, there were also mentions of Natasha throughout the episode, including Clint’s tale of how they first met. In fact, there ended up being a pretty intense parallel between that story and Yelena’s first encounter with Kate.

Naturally, fans are deep in their Natasha feelings after the new episode of Hawkeye. You can check out some of the reactions below…

Never Forget

#Hawkeye really said “we’re going to remind you that Natasha Romanoff was the most important person in Clint Barton’s life and then make you cry about it.” pic.twitter.com/sFioNeZrVb — Andrea Towers ⧗ (@_atowers) December 3, 2021

BFFs

"best shoot you ever took?"

"the one I didn't take" pic.twitter.com/1O1tCgWi9S — jessica_⎊ ⍟ | in my Daredevil born again era (@downeyjessevan) December 8, 2021

Vormir Vibes

https://twitter.com/pattinsonluvbot/status/1468501381044912128?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Emotional Layers

clint had the chance to save kate from falling which he didn’t get with natasha, but instead of holding on to the grappling hook like a lifeline on vormir he saved kate by cutting it so she could get out of the fight and be safe I— pic.twitter.com/ylIYnQ8f9e — ev ➳ original four lovebot (@hawkwidow) December 8, 2021

Future BFFs?

It Hurts

https://twitter.com/haileestarvin/status/1468515260776730625?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Eleanor, Though

Kates mom was so messy for bringing up Natasha like that to Clint #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/UXyoIEZQfE — yuhyuh (@amrieass) December 8, 2021

Uh Oh

We Love You, Kate

no but kate said this because after clint told her about natasha she understands he didn't just lose a teammate but he lost his best friend and needs a new one so she's took it upon herself to have that role now I love her 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eWtIozFHVc — becs 🍉 (@unrulyheartz) December 8, 2021

Black Widow Callback

Finally, Do You Agree?