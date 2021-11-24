Hawkeye Featurette Chronicles Clint Barton’s Journey in the MCU

Marvel Studios invites fans to look back at Clint Barton’s journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new featurette for Hawkeye. On the premiere date for the new Disney+ series, Marvel Studios goes behind the scenes to chronicle Jeremy Renner’s debut as the heroic archer in 2011’s Thor, through his numerous appearances in Avengers films and Captain America: Civil War. It hasn’t been an easy road for Hawkeye, as one of the only non-powered characters among Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. However, as the featurette reveals, the Hawkeye streaming series allows fans to get to learn more about him up-close and personal.

“Clint Barton is one of the original six Avengers,” Jeremy Renner says to open the video. “And because of this Hawkeye show, we get to share together all who Clint Barton is in an exciting way.” Director Rhys Thomas adds how Clint is just a normal guy who is driven by a sense of duty. Lacking superpowers, he appears to find peace, though it is short-lived as the first two episodes reveal.

https://twitter.com/hawkeyeofficial/status/1463598299466944513

Executive producer Brad Winderbaum explains how Clint Barton has always been the human face of the Avengers, as we see various shots of Hawkeye in action over the years. While Captain America and Thor would quickly recover from some of the damage they’ve taken in battle, Hawkeye is slower to rebound. Another positive to Hawkeye is it allows Jeremy Renner to explore his Avenger in a longer setting than he would normally get in a team-up movie.

“Jeremy is very much into the truth about the character,” executive producer Trinh Tran adds. “Having been Clint Barton for the last 10 years, he knows this character inside and out.”

“It’s been an exciting, exhilarating ride,” Renner concludes. “It’s hard to quantify what it’s meant to me and my career. But, when I think of the MCU and my experiences playing this character, it becomes a much more personal journey. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

While it’s unclear how Hawkeye will conclude, it’s believed that Clint Barton will pass the Hawkeye mantle over to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), building on Marvel’s slow burn to an eventual Young Avengers project. Even if he decides to share the Hawkeye monitor with his protege, it doesn’t mean Jeremy Renner won’t still pop up in the MCU from time to time when needed. After all, there are rumors Renner and Steinfeld will pop up in Echo, a spinoff of Hawkeye.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now available to stream on Disney+.