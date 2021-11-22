Hawkeye EP Trinh Tran Addresses Potential Kingpin Storyline

In a matter of hours, fans will finally get to watch through the first two episodes of Hawkeye, a series featuring two characters that share the titular codename. On one hand, you have Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), one of the original Avengers who has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor. On the other, you have Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), an MCU newcomer that will make her debut in the show’s opening moments. Outside of those two, there are set to be even more introductions, like the live-action arrival of Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox).

As Marvel fans know by now, Echo has a close relationship with Kingpin in the Marvel Comics lore. So much so, in fact, the latter is the former’s adoptive father. Could that mean Kingpin—a character who’s already appeared in three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil series, mind you—appear in the Disney+ show? Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran says she can’t give anything away.

“Well, Maya Lopez is cool, like I said, she’s such a badass in the comics and we wanted to make sure that that was, you know, portrayed as well,” Tran tells ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “I can’t go into details in terms of like how she’s integrated into, you know, the story. I don’t wanna spoil anything, Brandon.”

In the same chat, Tran also stopped short of confirming the Young Avengers would eventually arrive to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Obviously, I can’t say much, but, you know, there are heroes that have left the MCU and there are new people coming in. I think our focus always is let’s get Kate Bishop right here in this storyline, let’s make sure that, you know, what people love about her on paper is going to be translated onto the screen,” Tran adds. “And then, we can go from there and see how the future holds. But I think it’s like, the focus really was to make sure we land her correctly in this series first.”

Hawkeye debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

