New Hawkeye Set Photos Reveal First Look at Show's Villains

✖

At this rate, we'll be able to piece together enough stills from the set of Hawkeye to put together our own teaser trailer. Earlier this month, photos surfaced from the set confirming Hailee Steinfeld is, in fact, playing the role of Kate Bishop. At the same time, the photos also gave us our first look at Lucky the Pizza Dog. Fast forward a week or two and another batch of set photos made their rounds online, showing Steinfeld in Bishop's comic-accurate costume. Now, even more set photos have surfaced and they give us our first look at the Tracksuit Mafia, one of the groups that will antagonize Bishop and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) throughout the show's first season.

The latest group of photos appeared on Instagram thanks to New Yorker @lord_fxk. A whole set of photos were posted, showing Renner and Steinfeld on set. Also on set was the actor who's apparently playing Ivan Banionis, handlebar mustache and all. Better yet, the actor is donning an all-black tracksuit so you already know he means business. See all the pictures (via Murphy's Multiverse) below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lord Frank (@lord_fxk)

The series is one of a handful in active production for Marvel Studios and Disney+. Last month, the first set photos for Ms. Marvel surfaced and before long, the studio will also begin rolling cameras on both Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to chat all things MCU!