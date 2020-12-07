Hawkeye Set Photo Straight Out of Fraction and Aja's Acclaimed Marvel Comic

✖

With the inclusion of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Lucky the Pizza Dog in Hawkeye, it doesn't take much effort to recognize the Disney+ show will draw heavily from the comics run of the same name from Matt Fraction and David Aja. First releasing in 2012, the Fraction and Aja run is a story most consider a favorite amongst titles to feature the characters. Now, new set photos suggest another major part of the same series will be adapted for live-action.

New set photos obtained by the team at Murphy's Multiverse show the production using a 1970 Buick Gran Sport. According to the scoopers, the photographer that obtained the picture overheard Hawkeye crew members discussing how they had hoped to acquire a 1970 Dodge Challenger to make things entirely comic-accurate, though the stars weren't able to align.

It is, you are right, as it starts in Jersey (where Cherry lived, Clint lived in Brooklyn, tho). I did the whole tracing in Maps, actually, hah, I'm sick. — David Aja (@davaja) December 5, 2020

Used by Clint throughout the series, the big scene in question involves Clint and Kate as they get involved in a car chase with The Clown and his henchmen, driving over New York's George Washington Bridge. The series is currently filming in the Big Apple.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date. In addition to Hawkeye, Loki and Ms. Marvel are also in principal photography for the Disney-owned streaming service.

