Definitive History of the Marvel Universe to Be Revealed in New Series

Marvel Comics is laying out the definitive history of its long-running shared universe in a brand new series this July.

History of the Marvel Universe begins this July from writer Mark Waid (Avengers: No Road Home) and artist the art team of Javier Rodriguez and Alvaro Lopez (Exiles). Together, they’re crafting a new story that unveils the “definitive” history of the Marvel Universe.

The synopsis reads, “History of the Marvel Universe will reveal previously unknown secrets and shocking revelations, connecting all threads of the past and present from the Marvel Universe! From the Big Bang to the twilight of existence, this sweeping story covers every significant event and provides fresh looks at the origins of every fan’s favorite Marvel stories!

Waid says in a press release, “We’ve seen Marvel histories and Marvel encyclopedias and Marvel handbooks, and I love that stuff. I absorb them like Galactus absorbs planets. This is not that. There’s information here, but there’s also a story. The Marvel Universe is a living thing, it is its own story, and we’re trying to approach it with some degree of heart to find the heart in that story so it doesn’t read like 120 pages of Wikipedia.”

History of the Marvel Universe #1 goes on sale in July. Check out preview pages and Steve McNiven’s cover below.

HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 (of 6)

Written by MARK WAID

Art by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

