Hot Toys Launches Avengers: Endgame Thor and Hulk Figures

Hot Toys continues their Avengers: Endgame lineup today with not one but two highly anticipated figures – Thor and Hulk! The Hulk figure comes complete with a light-up Nano Gauntlet while Thor comes with a brand new body sculpt that perfectly captures his fleshy new Bro Thor physique.

Hot Toys’ MMS558 Avengers: Endgame 1/6th scale Hulk and MMS557 1/6th scale Thor should be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today October 14th. Inside that link you’ll also find Hot Toys previous Avengers: Endgame releases. A complete, official breakdown of features for both of the new figures can be found below.

MMS558 – Avengers: Endgame – 1/6th scale Hulk Figure:

A newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Hulk in Avengers: Endgame

Movie-accurate facial expression featuring Hulk’s facial expressions with detailed wrinkles and skin texture

Approximately 39.5 cm tall

Newly developed muscular body with over 20 points of articulations

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of forceful fists

One (1) pair of gestured hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) purple and grey-colored suit

Accessories:

One (1) set of Nano Gauntlet forearm armor

One (1) set of interchangeable Nano Gauntlet forearm armor parts (wielding mode)

Two (2) pieces of interchangeable hands including hand with articulated fingers and gestured hand, mounted with six Infinity Stones (6 LED light-up points, battery operated)

One (1) electronic device

One (1) pair of glasses

A specially designed character themed figure base with movie logo

MMS557 – Avengers: Endgame – 1/6th scale Thor Figure:

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Avengers: Endgame

Different colored eyes with specially applied luminous reflective effect to emulate Thor using his lightning power

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture and long braided beard

Brown long hair sculpture

Approximately 32 cm tall

Newly developed specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of open hands

One (1) pair for holding weapons

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) finely tailored red-colored cape

One (1) piece of black-colored body armor with LED light-up function and six (6) pieces of detachable black metal-colored circle plates (6 LED light-up points, white light, battery operated)

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gradient blue colored lightning effect accessories for body armor with specially applied luminous reflective effect

One (1) pair of black and metallic-colored forearm armor

One (1) pair of finely tailored black pants with patterned design on sides

One (1) pair of black colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) screen authentic LED light-up Stormbreaker (battery operated)

One (1) LED light-up Mjolnir with patterned holder and leather-like strap at the end (battery operated)

Accessories:

Four (4) sets of Stormbreaker gradient blue colored lightning effect accessories in different shapes and lengths with specially applied luminous reflective effect

One (1) Mjolnir gradient blue colored lightning effect accessory with specially applied luminous reflective effect

One (1) pair of gradient blue colored lightning effect accessories with specially applied luminous reflective effect (wearable on forearms)

A movie-themed figure stand with movie logo and character name

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.