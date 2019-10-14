Hot Toys Launches Avengers: Endgame Thor and Hulk Figures

Hot Toys continues their Avengers: Endgame lineup today with not one but two highly anticipated figures – Thor and Hulk! The Hulk figure comes complete with a light-up Nano Gauntlet while Thor comes with a brand new body sculpt that perfectly captures his fleshy new Bro Thor physique.
Hot Toys’ MMS558 Avengers: Endgame 1/6th scale Hulk and MMS557 1/6th scale Thor should be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today October 14th. Inside that link you’ll also find Hot Toys previous Avengers: Endgame releases. A complete, official breakdown of features for both of the new figures can be found below.
MMS558 – Avengers: Endgame – 1/6th scale Hulk Figure:
- A newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Hulk in Avengers: Endgame
- Movie-accurate facial expression featuring Hulk’s facial expressions with detailed wrinkles and skin texture
- Approximately 39.5 cm tall
- Newly developed muscular body with over 20 points of articulations
- Two (2) pairs of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of forceful fists
- One (1) pair of gestured hands
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) purple and grey-colored suit
Accessories:
- One (1) set of Nano Gauntlet forearm armor
- One (1) set of interchangeable Nano Gauntlet forearm armor parts (wielding mode)
- Two (2) pieces of interchangeable hands including hand with articulated fingers and gestured hand, mounted with six Infinity Stones (6 LED light-up points, battery operated)
- One (1) electronic device
- One (1) pair of glasses
- A specially designed character themed figure base with movie logo
MMS557 – Avengers: Endgame – 1/6th scale Thor Figure:
- Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Avengers: Endgame
- Different colored eyes with specially applied luminous reflective effect to emulate Thor using his lightning power
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture and long braided beard
- Brown long hair sculpture
- Approximately 32 cm tall
- Newly developed specialized body with over 30 points of articulations
- Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of open hands
- One (1) pair for holding weapons
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) finely tailored red-colored cape
- One (1) piece of black-colored body armor with LED light-up function and six (6) pieces of detachable black metal-colored circle plates (6 LED light-up points, white light, battery operated)
- Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gradient blue colored lightning effect accessories for body armor with specially applied luminous reflective effect
- One (1) pair of black and metallic-colored forearm armor
- One (1) pair of finely tailored black pants with patterned design on sides
- One (1) pair of black colored boots
Weapons:
- One (1) screen authentic LED light-up Stormbreaker (battery operated)
- One (1) LED light-up Mjolnir with patterned holder and leather-like strap at the end (battery operated)
Accessories:
- Four (4) sets of Stormbreaker gradient blue colored lightning effect accessories in different shapes and lengths with specially applied luminous reflective effect
- One (1) Mjolnir gradient blue colored lightning effect accessory with specially applied luminous reflective effect
- One (1) pair of gradient blue colored lightning effect accessories with specially applied luminous reflective effect (wearable on forearms)
- A movie-themed figure stand with movie logo and character name
