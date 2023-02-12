Hugh Jackman Takes Polar Bear Plunge as Relief From Deadpool 3 Training

Hugh Jackman has been busy training for his long-awaited return as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3, and he even shared a new photo this week of his progress. Today, the actor decided to take a break from his grueling exercise routine to take part in another grueling activity: the Polar Bear Plunge. The event is held every winter and sees participants jumping into the water for charity despite the temperature. Jackman has participated in the event in the past, and now he's back for more.

"Is it considered a polar bear plunge when the temp is 36 degrees? Either way it was absolutely freezing and felt amazing on my Beth trained sore body," Jackman wrote. You can check out his post below:

Is it considered a polar bear plunge when the temp is 36 degrees? Either way it was absolutely freezing and felt amazing on my Beth trained sore body. pic.twitter.com/wrQlHfLcBH — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 12, 2023

What Does Hugh Jackman Think About His Wolverine Training?

Jackman was recently a guest on the Empire Podcast along with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick as well as Thor: Love and Thunder's Christian Bale. During the interview, Jackman gave an update about his Wolverine training and revealed the process hasn't gotten easier.

"No, a lot harder. I'm doing eight shows a week right now, so I'm only lifting weights three times a week. But I'll be getting into it once or twice a day as soon as this is done in a month. And I'll have six months to prep, and I always have the same approach every time I go in. I want it to be better than ever, to be in better shape than ever, more able to do things than ever. I just get the added incentive of taking Ryan Reynolds out each day."

Will Hugh Jackman Wear the Classic Wolverine Costume in Deadpool 3?

Fans are very excited about Jackman's upcoming Wolverine return, and one thing they really want to see is him in the character's classic costume. The original ending of The Wolverine (2013) saw Jackman getting the costume, but it was cut from the film, and he's never been seen wearing it. Last month, Jackman shared a photo of Deadpool and Wolverine's masks and it got fans thinking it was a tease for their upcoming costumes. While it doesn't necessarily mean Jackman will be rocking the look in Deadpool 3, we can't help but get our hopes up.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 8, 2024.