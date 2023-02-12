Deadpool 3: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts To Hugh Jackman's Workout Pics

Hugh Jackman is currently training to play Wolverine again alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3, which means the duo's faux feud is back in full force. Over the years, Jackman and Reynolds have perfected their pretend fights which have included some funny pranks on each other, and Jackman took a hilarious shot at his co-star earlier this week. The 54-year-old actor shared a workout photo and took a jab at Reynolds' younger age. "He's only 46. I'm older. But it's not a competition," Jackman captioned his post. Of course, there's another action star known for hitting the gym, and that's former Mr. Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The actor known for The Terminator, Predator, and more commented on Jackman's post with an encouraging emoji.

Schwarzenegger commented with a simple "💪" emoji, but there's no one you'd want approving your workout photos more than Arnie. While we're willing to bet Schwarzenegger isn't too familiar with Reynolds and Jackman's classic back-and-forth, it's fun to see him get involved. You can check out Jackman's post below:

How Does Hugh Jackman Feel About Training to Play Wolverine Again?

Jackman was recently a guest on the Empire Podcast along with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick as well as Thor: Love and Thunder's Christian Bale. During the interview, Jackman gave an update about his Wolverine training and revealed the process hasn't gotten easier.

"No, a lot harder. I'm doing eight shows a week right now, so I'm only lifting weights three times a week. But I'll be getting into it once or twice a day as soon as this is done in a month. And I'll have six months to prep, and I always have the same approach every time I go in. I want it to be better than ever, to be in better shape than ever, more able to do things than ever. I just get the added incentive of taking Ryan Reynolds out each day."

Jackman also revealed to Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes thanks to his training for Deadpool 3. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which started to impact his role in The Music Man, which recently came to an end.

"Apologies to the entire cast of The Music Man, and in particular my dresser and my wife — all the protein shakes are starting to kick in fast," Jackman shared. "The other night, I could hear the Velcro go creaking and actually popped open. I've split two pairs of pants." He explained of a time-sensitive rip, "It was an 18-inch tear. I had about two minutes. I said to the stage manager, 'New pair of pants!' I had my pants around my ankles. I thought, if my dresser doesn't get here in time, it's better to go on in split pants than no pants. Then I saw him running from stage right to stage left, top speed. We made it just in time."

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 8, 2024.