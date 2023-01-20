Hugh Jackman Reveals How Logan Director Really Feels About Wolverine's Return

Hugh Jackman reveled how Logan director James Mangold responded to Wolverine's return in Deadpool 3. As fans will remember, they thought that the X-Men film was the farewell song for both the character they've grown to love and the actor that brought him to life in that role. Empire Magazine talked to Jackman about that first discussion with Mangold and the filmmaker gave the entire concept his blessing. In previous interviews the Wolverine actor hinted that he had to have this conversation with his friend before. Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds obviously respect what the Logan director had done with the character and hoped to honor it by not messing with the time stream too badly.

"He was actually really cool about it," Jackman shared during the piece. "I did tell him it takes place before our movie, so I wasn't going to screw it up with my claws coming out of the grave. He was relieved by that." He also talked about his adversarial nature with Reynolds' character too. "They hate each other," Jackman smirked "[Logan] is annoyed by him. Frustrated by him. Wants to be a million miles away from him in this movie. He's the fast-talking, quick-witted loudmouth and my character just wants to punch him in the head."

What Time Does Deadpool 3 Take Place?

With Logan as the endpoint for Wolverine, the question has come up of how Deadpool would even come to meet the X-Men. Bit, it seems that Marvel Studios has a bit of timeline trickery up its sleeve. Yes, Logan still ends up hanging up his claws in the same scenario that unfolded in Mangold's movie. But, if Reynolds' smart mouthed mercenary could find a way to pull him into a partnership before that moment, well the possibilities are endless. Chris Wallace talked to Jackman about that idea and trying to do right by that poignant entry on his show last week.

The Wolverine actor tried to ease some of the Logan fans' fears when it came to his upcoming MCU debut. "This story is pre-Logan... where Logan died. So we pre that in the storyline... When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine and I just thought this is gonna be fun, something I've never done before. And I can't wait."

