‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Anthony Mackie Talks Forty Superheroes On Set

Avengers: Infinity War is now under a short four months away. It’s a movie that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has called a “culmination” of the past ten years-worth of films from the studio and it’s first movie trailer is the most-viewed trailer of all-time.

A good chunk of the characters we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are slated to appear in the flick and according to actor Anthony Mackie — the MCU’s Sam Wilson/Falcon — we could see upwards of 40 characters on the screen at once.

Mackie appeared alongside Infinity War co-stars Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan earlier today at ACE Comic Con — being held in Glendale, Arizona — and when asked about his time on set of the sure-to-be blockbuster, Mackie detailed one of his favorite moments during the production. And he may have let a little more slip than he was supposed to.

“There was one day we were on set and were doing this scene that’s in the trailer where we’re all running to battle,” Mackie reflected. “You know, all of us are on set and it’s like forty superheroes.”

Of course, it’s not clear whether or not all 40 of the characters will show up in the battle scene Mackie was describing, but that’s not going to hold MCU fans back from their wildest desires.

Mackie went on to talk about the comradery between some of the various cast members on set during the filming of Infinity War.

“I look to my right and I see Tom Holland and Dave Batista. I see them in the corner and Tom is literally the size of Dave’s leg,” Mackie describes. “I don’t know what they’re talking about but Batista jumps up and does a kick-punch move and I was like ‘Yo, you’re about to kill him!’”

Mackie went on to joke about Bautista trying to teach Holland a fight move, throwing in a joke about Holland’s size along the way.

Captain America himself agreed about Mackie’s sentiment about various on-set moments.

“That day was really fun, I know the day you’re talking about,” Evans said. “That day was [snickers]…you’ll see. It was a great day with a lot of great people.”

Avengers: Infinity War currently enjoys a 4.40 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, making it the most anticipated film of 2018 by our users. You can submit your own score for the film here.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, while Ant-Man and the Wasp lands in theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel lands next on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.