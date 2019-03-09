‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Artist Gives Lin-Manuel Miranda a Spider Hero Persona

Tony-winning composer and die-hard Into The Spider-Verse fan Lin-Manuel Miranda is now a part of the Spider-Verse…kind of. The songwriter-turned-actor took to Twitter earlier today to share artwork he received from the Spider-Verse team showing his own superhero alter ego.

The good folks at THE OSCAR WINNING Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sent me this illustration of my spider alter ego by artist Tony Siruno

WHAT’S UP DANGER

😭😭😭🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/grFw2RIp5P — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 8, 2019

The creator of Hamilton has been a long-time fan of the Oscar-winning feature, sharing a mashup earlier this year of songs that appear in both Spider-Verse and Hamilton.

“SpiderVerse rehearsal,” Miranda said with the social media post, which shows Miranda donning an undershirt that reads “What’s Up Danger?,” a nod to the song on the Spider-Verse soundtrack from Blackway and Black Caviar.

Miranda’s been no stranger to the superhero genre as the comic book fan had previously mentioned he’d like to play Carnage at some point in his career.

“He [Miranda] is a big fan of Marvel. There is one particular character that he would actually like to play, that he has already specified. It’s Carnage,” he said.

“He [Miranda] said if Disney and Marvel were looking at doing a Maximum Carnage movie or bringing Carnage in [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] as a character, he wants to be Carnage. Genuinely as a fan, he would love to play Carnage. That is a goal of his.”

Sony’s Into The Spider-Verse has been an awards season standout, locking down most major awards an animated feature can get. In addition to the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, Spider-Verse also won similar awards at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. It also won a BAFTA Award while producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, and Avi Arad walked away with top animated honors at the annual Producers Guild of America Awards.

The movie also managed to perform exceptionally well at the box office, ending up raking in $364 million worldwide against a reported budget of $90 million.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available for digital download and will receive a home media release on March 19th.

