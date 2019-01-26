‘Into The Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack Vying For Top Spot on Billboard 200

It’s no secret that Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse was a smash hit for Sony Pictures Animation. The movie has performed admirably at the box office for an animated movie and it appears that the film’s soundtrack is another commercial success for Sony.

After “Sunflower” from Post Malone and Swae Lee peaked atop Billboard’s Hot 100 chart last week, the entire soundtrack is on the verge of taking over the top spot on the Billboard 200. In its fifth week on the cart, the Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack has moved up to the second spot on the list, only behind A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s “Hoodie SZN,” an album that’s spent two weeks peaking at #1.

Anchored by “Sunflower” and “What’s Up Danger” from Blackway and Black Caviar, the soundtrack features a total of 13 tracks created for the animated blockbuster. The soundtrack was originally released by Republic Records — an imprint of Universal Music Group (UMG) — on December 21st, 2018, the day Spider-Verse was released in theatres.

According to Billboard, the soundtrack tallied 52,000 equivalent album units earned — a number the music industry uses to compare streams to album purchases — marking a six-percent growth over the following week.

The entire soundtrack is now available for streaming through many online platforms including Spotify and available for purchase wherever music is sold.

As it nears its box office run, Into The Spider-Verse has hauled in over $329 million worldwide, with nearly half ($164m) coming in the form of domestic box office receipts. On top of that, the flick was recently nominated for the Best Animated Feature Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards.

After the release of the film, one of the feature’s three directors mentioned how relieved he was to find out people loved their three-year labor of work.

“It’s just great that after three years of work, people are embracing it with the spirit that we hoped they would, and the spirit that we put into it,” co-director Peter Ramsey said. “Because we really cared about this story. I mean we’ve got a crew of, what, 800 people, something like that. And everyone really so deeply cared about telling this story the way that we told it and with the heart that we feel it has. So it’s great that people are actually picking up on that and it means something to them.”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in theatres now.

Are you a fan of the Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack? What’s your favorite song from the album? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!