‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Stan Lee Easter Egg Revealed

Marvel fans are always on the lookout for that next Stan Lee cameo, and in the Marvel Netflix Universe, it’s an even harder game to play, as Lee is usually only found in carefully-placed Easter eggs, ususally involving his recurring character, NYPD Captain, Irving Forbush. Today we have confirmation of where Lee will be appearing in Iron Fist season 2 – as revealed from series star Finn Jones:

Based on the collage of posters, it looks like Danny Rand will be hanging around Chinatown, NYC – likely getting into his usual range of trouble. When last we saw the martial arts master / rich kid, he played a crucial role in stopping The Hand’s scheme to steal the bones of Shou-Lao The Undying. With the seeming loss of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Danny stepped up to become the new vigilante protector of Hell’s Kitchen, and was last seen lighting his iron fist on a rooftop, preparing to stop a crime in progress.

Of course, the last time we checked in with the Iron Fist solo series, Danny’s former friend Davos was striking an alliance with Joy Meachum, with the intention of killing Danny for failing K’un-Lun, and not fulfilling his destiny to wipe out The Hand, by siding with Colleen Wing. There’s also the mystery of just where K’un-Lun is, since the main entrance vanished, and what has happened there, since The Iron Fist turned his back.

Iron Fist Season 2 will see Star Trek Into Darkness star Alice Eve join the cast, though there’s no confirmation of who’s she’s playing. An early rumor pointed to a female lead possibly being tied to Marvel Comics’ Lady Gorgon – and it could be a role Eve is playing, based on the following casting description:

[TANYA PARKER](late-20’s, open ethnicity) As a freelance covert operative, Tanya has carried out many high-level missions. A chameleon adept at playing roles, Tanya inhabits the “part” that best fits the mission. SERIES REGULAR

Season 2 will also bring Claire Temple, Colleen Wing, and Jeri Hogarth, with the latter having just complete a big transformative arc in Jessica Jones season 2. Given everything that’s happened with The Hand, it will be interesting to see where that MCU thread leads next. One thing we can all agree on: Season 2 definitely needs to beef up the fight choreography, in a big way.

Iron Fist Season Two does not have an official release date, but is expected to premiere in 2019. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two is now streaming on Netflix. Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two will be released on June 22nd. Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three is expected to be released in late 2018. Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two is also now filming and is also expected to debut in 2019.