Jake Gyllenhaal Trends as Fans Celebrate the Spider-Man: Far From Home Star's 40th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Jake Gyllenhaal! The actor known for Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, Nightcrawler, and playing Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home turned 40 on December 19th. Last night, Spider-Man star Tom Holland made sure he was the first person to wish Gyllenhaal a happy birthday, and now the Internet has followed suit. Gyllenhaal is currently a trending topic on social media as fans of "Mr. Music" celebrate his 40 years on Earth.
In addition to celebrating Gyllenhaal's special day, many fans are still wondering if he is going to show up in Marvel's Spider-Man 3. In recent weeks, many actors have been confirmed for the upcoming Marvel movie. Unfortunately, that list does not (yet) include Gyllenhaal. Though Gyllenhaal's Mysterio presumably died during Far From Home, Marvel producer Eric Carroll previously teased otherwise, suggesting the character could end up with a story arc similar to that of an iconic Doctor Strange villain. "We wanted to find our 'in' and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange," Carroll said last summer.
While we await news on Gyllenhaal's fate in the Spider-Verse, we can at least enjoy tweets about him. Check out some of the best birthday posts from fans below...
Love From Josh Gad
Happy birthday #JakeGyllenhaal you beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/CDqjiP46ff— Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 19, 2020
Thank You, Netflix
a gift for you on Jake Gyllenhaal’s birthday pic.twitter.com/El8nwS5PVU— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 19, 2020
An Important Compilation
Happy Birthday, #JakeGyllenhaal! From 'Donnie Darko' to 'Brokeback Mountain' to 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' which role is your favorite? https://t.co/jdhZG3x3YD pic.twitter.com/UQ8GOXEXI5— IMDb (@IMDb) December 19, 2020
"Great Actor, Great Man"
happy birthday #JakeGyllenhaal 🎂— Kitty🖤🌽⭐ (@KittyMorelos) December 19, 2020
A great actor, a great man 🙏👌❤️ pic.twitter.com/4iqlLWv6gT
The Internet's Husband
omg omg happy bday to my hubby #jakegyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/y3I15550CP— BLM | BIDEN2020 | JusticeForJohnny (@imupagain) December 19, 2020
Iconic Roles
Happy bday #JakeGyllenhaal ✨ pic.twitter.com/CP1uc3dAVf— Andrea Compton (@andreacompton) December 19, 2020
Jokes
happy birthday jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/sXdojNupHc— izzy (@edwardcuII3n) December 19, 2020
Facts Only
Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio is such a perfect casting pic.twitter.com/AH59yUZdZ5— 𝘈𝘥𝘢𝘮 𝘚𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘴 (@AdamSandles2) December 17, 2020
Art
Happy birthday to the one and only #JakeGyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/V8HavxLfv3— Dakota Randall (@DRandallArt) December 19, 2020
40 Never Looked So Good
aged like wine.. happy 40th birthday underrated king :)❤️ #jakegyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/QsZIsCrROb— sılalallala (@silaguder) December 19, 2020
Finally, a Musical Treat
Happy birthday to Jake Gyllenhaal, aka the chaotic king pic.twitter.com/PsQsxqbhdk— Haydn (@Haydn_E99) December 19, 2020