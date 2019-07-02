Jake Gyllenhaal Trends as Fans Celebrate the Spider-Man: Far From Home Star's 40th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Jake Gyllenhaal! The actor known for Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, Nightcrawler, and playing Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home turned 40 on December 19th. Last night, Spider-Man star Tom Holland made sure he was the first person to wish Gyllenhaal a happy birthday, and now the Internet has followed suit. Gyllenhaal is currently a trending topic on social media as fans of "Mr. Music" celebrate his 40 years on Earth.

In addition to celebrating Gyllenhaal's special day, many fans are still wondering if he is going to show up in Marvel's Spider-Man 3. In recent weeks, many actors have been confirmed for the upcoming Marvel movie. Unfortunately, that list does not (yet) include Gyllenhaal. Though Gyllenhaal's Mysterio presumably died during Far From Home, Marvel producer Eric Carroll previously teased otherwise, suggesting the character could end up with a story arc similar to that of an iconic Doctor Strange villain. "We wanted to find our 'in' and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange," Carroll said last summer.

While we await news on Gyllenhaal's fate in the Spider-Verse, we can at least enjoy tweets about him. Check out some of the best birthday posts from fans below...