Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Makes Sure He’s the First to Wish Jake Gyllenhaal a Happy Birthday

It has been a while since one of our favorite Marvel duos have taken to social media to show their love for each other, so we're happy to report that Tom Holland is officially back to posting about Jake Gyllenhaal! The two actors starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home together last year and spent a lot of time professing their love for each other. Gyllenhaal has said he wants to marry Holland and Holland has referred to his co-star as his husband in posts. One of the last times the two men had fun together on social media was back in April for the shirtless handstand challenge. Thankfully, they're back at it since Holland decided he wanted to be the first person to celebrate Gyllenhaal's birthday. The Mysterio actor turns 41 on December 19th.

"I had to be the first. Happy birthday mate miss you ♥️," Holland wrote. You can check out the adorable video in the post below:

In recent weeks, many actors have been confirmed for the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 3. Unfortunately, that list does not (yet) include Gyllenhaal. Though Gyllenhaal's Mysterio presumably died on-screen during the events of Far From Home, Marvel producer Eric Carroll previously teased otherwise, suggesting the character could end up with a story arc similar to that of an iconic Doctor Strange villain. "We wanted to find our 'in' and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange," Carroll said last summer.

Gyllenhaal may remain a question mark, but we recently learned the movie will feature Andrew Garfield as The Amazing Spider-Man's Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as MJ from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, and potentially more. Another big name that was dropped last week is Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil/Matt Murdock on Netflix's slate of Marvel shows. While Tobey Maguire (Sam Raimi's Spider-Man) hasn't been officially announced for the movie, fans are pretty sure he's going to be making an appearance, too. The new movie is also expected to feature Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Would you like to see Jake Gyllenhaal return as Mysterio in Spider-Man 3? Tell us in the comments!

Happy Birthday, Jake Gyllenhaal! Please interact with Tom Holland more on social media!

Sony Pictures has Spider-Man 3 scheduled to be released in theatres on December 17, 2021.