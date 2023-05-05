James Gunn Has Bad News for Marvel Fans Ahead of D23 Panel

James Gunn has revealed some disappointing news for Marvel fans ahead of the company's D23 panel. D23 is basically Comic-Con 2.0 for Marvel and Disney fans as its a Disney-centric event that offers new glimpses and details for upcoming films, TV shows, and games. Following Marvel's massive San Diego Comic-Con panel over the summer, many have been hoping that the company will utilize D23 to detail some of the films and shows that were previously announced. Fans are expecting to see casting news for Fantastic Four and possibly get new trailers for films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Unfortunately, James Gunn has come out to set some expectations for Marvel's D23 panel. Gunn took to Twitter to confirm that there won't be any new special looks at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is scheduled to be released at the end of 2022. The director noted that he's deep into the editing process of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and is also preparing for a wedding. While it's not a huge surprise that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is missing since it's a little further out and just had a sneak peak at Comic-Con, the confirmation that there won't be a trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a bit shocking since it's expected to release in just a few short months.

Sadly that was my way of saying there wouldn’t be. I can’t be there so we won’t be showing any special glimpses of Vol 3 or the Holiday Special. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 9, 2022

As of right now, it's unclear when we'll get trailers for the Guardians' next adventures. Marvel historically does not have a major presence at New York Comic-Con relative to D23 and San Diego Comic-Con, so it seems unlikely that anything will debut there. It's possible the trailer for the holiday special will just be released on the internet on a random day in the coming weeks, but that's pure speculation. Either way, hopefully Marvel's D23 panel packs other surprises for fans.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters on May 3rd, 2023.