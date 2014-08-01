James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Scene From Guardians of the Galaxy Movies

✖

James Gunn's next big movie is DC's The Suicide Squad, but the director will be returning to Marvel to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In fact, the movie is expected to begin production sometime next year. Gunn often posts about the Guardians and actually took to social media today to wish Karen Gillan (Nebula) a Happy Birthday. This week, he also shared a little history behind an emotional movie moment between Drax (Dave Bautista) and Rocket (Sean Gunn on-set). Fandom Wire made a list of "15 Iconic Movie Scenes Before and After CGI" and included the moment when Drax pets Rocket to comfort him after the death of adult Groot, which lead to a big reveal by Gunn.

“Pretty cool,” Gunn responded to the article. “How many takes did you do for this shot? I’d be laughing so hard if I was @DaveBautista,” @aaron_815_ asked. “We were all crying or almost crying for real. We were IN IT. And @DaveBautista & @seangunn created what is probably my favorite scene in my Guardians movies,” Gunn revealed. You can check out the Twitter interaction below:

We were all crying or almost crying for real. We were IN IT. And @DaveBautista & @seangunn created what is probably my favorite scene in my Guardians movies. https://t.co/vYzWx6EG52 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 28, 2020

Gunn will soon be working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and recently answered some fan questions about the movie on social media. He recently revealed that the "script is written and most of the production heads have been hired."

Gunn also talked about the Marvel/DC rivalry, sharing that Marvel Studios' boss, Kevin Feige, paid a visit to The Suicide Squad set. He added that "there isn't the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community." This comment received some backlash, so Gunn clarified, "I think by far the majority of folks in the fan community are accepting, cool people. But to say there isn’t a lot of unnecessary fractiousness between some Marvel & DC fans would be denial, ignorance, or dishonesty." In another recent tweet, the director added that he'd love for some of the other DC directors to visit him on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are both currently available to stream on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date.